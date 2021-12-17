Sarpy County Sheriff's Office hosts Blue Santa drive-thru

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday night, Sarpy County did a drive-thru version of Shop With a Sheriff.

This year, law enforcement officers did things a little differently due to covid.

They went out shopping ahead of time, spending around 100 dollars for each child in need. They got some new clothes and toys.

Those kids and their families came out to the Blue Santa drive-thru at the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office to see Santa and pick up everything.

"They pre-identified some of the things that they wanted most and through some of our generous grants from some of our sponsors, we were able to pick out those presents for them and you could just see after driving through all of these lights how excited they are to actually get into the garage and see Santa and get their presents," said Erin Payne, Community Relations Coordinator with the sheriff's office.

The officers also handed out blankets and hats, along with a holiday dinner complete with ham and other sides.

