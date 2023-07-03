Sarpy County Sheriff's Office identifies 17-year-old killed in rollover crash early Monday morning

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says that at 12:36 a.m. on Monday, emergency personnel from the sheriff's office and the Springfield Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 168th Street and Fairview Road for a personal injury crash.

Here's what we know from the sheriff's office:

"Upon the arrival of rescue personnel, it was determined that a 2004 Lexus ES330 was driving eastbound on Fairview Rd. and attempted to turn northbound onto 168th Street, when the driver lost control and rolled the vehicle.

As a result of the crash the driver, 17-year-old James Sullivan was declared deceased at the scene and a 17-year-old passenger was transported to a metro area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed that alcohol was not a factor in the crash. This crash is still under investigation by the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Crash Response Unit. No other details are being released as this is an ongoing investigation. Our sympathy and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of James Sullivan."

