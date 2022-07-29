Sarpy County Sheriff's Office investigating after motorcyclist dies in early Friday crash

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist early Friday.

At 6:42 a.m., authorities responded to Platteview Road just west of 36th Street for a vehicle versus motorcycle crash.

A Ford F-350 traveling westbound collided with an eastbound motorcycle as they both traveled on Platteview Road.

Jarrod Morrow, 37, of Bellevue, was the driver of the F-350 and had no injuries.

The motorcyclist was identified as 54-year-old Allen Patton of Omaha who was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and no additional details will be released at this time.

