Sarpy County Sheriff's Office looking for missing adult

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is asking for help looking for 68-year-old David Hansen.

He's 6-foot 3, 225 pounds with blond hair, blue eyes. Officials say he possibly has dementia.

He was last seen in the area of 167th and Harrison.

He was driving a black 2021 Ford Ranger truck Monday afternoon. His license plates are W-R-K 157. Anyone who knows where he is to call 402-593-2288.

