Sarpy County Sheriff's Office presents donations to area nonprofits

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Each year, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office does a "No-Shave November" fundraiser to help community groups.

In the most recent fundraiser that occurred in November 2021, they raised almost $6,000. The check was presented Friday.

Members of the sheriff's office brought in money for the cause and they're giving it to seven nonprofits.

"They have contact with those organizations routinely,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. “They deal with autistic children for example. They deal with pets at Scatter Joy Acres. They'll come out and pick up the pets, that kind of thing. So, it's a way for them to recognize those organizations and give back to them.

Some of the groups receiving money include the Autism Action Partnership, Lift Up Sarpy County and Moving Veterans Forward.

