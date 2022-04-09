Watch
Sarpy County Sheriff's Office presents donations to area nonprofits

Proceeds of No-Shave November presented Friday
On Friday, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office presented checks to seven local nonprofits with proceeds from the most recent No Shave November campaign.
Posted at 7:26 PM, Apr 08, 2022
PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Each year, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office does a "No-Shave November" fundraiser to help community groups.

In the most recent fundraiser that occurred in November 2021, they raised almost $6,000. The check was presented Friday.

Members of the sheriff's office brought in money for the cause and they're giving it to seven nonprofits.

"They have contact with those organizations routinely,” said Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis. “They deal with autistic children for example. They deal with pets at Scatter Joy Acres. They'll come out and pick up the pets, that kind of thing. So, it's a way for them to recognize those organizations and give back to them.

Some of the groups receiving money include the Autism Action Partnership, Lift Up Sarpy County and Moving Veterans Forward.

