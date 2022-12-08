Sarpy County Sheriff's Office reveals new cruiser that honors veterans

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office unveiled a cruiser that honors our military on Wednesday.

It was unveiled during a ceremony at the Omaha National Cemetery. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis said the date and location were no accident.

He also shared why the military tribute cruiser is especially meaningful in Sarpy County.

“Being Offutt Air Force Base is in the county, we have contact with military people day in and day out. So it's just a neat thing,” said Davis.

This is the second military tribute cruiser in the sheriff's office fleet.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.