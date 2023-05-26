Sarpy County Sheriff's Office searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect after an altercation earlier in the evening on Thursday.

Here's what we know from authorities:

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the sheriff's office responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of 102nd and Capehart Road in rural Sarpy County.

When deputies arrived, they contacted a male victim who indicated another male party who lived in the area had approached him with his vehicle about traffic speeds in the area. Deputies then say a physical disturbance ensued.

The suspect was identified as Jonathan Sawyer, left the area and returned to his residence nearby before the deputies' arrival.

While deputies were interviewing the victim at 102nd and Capehart Rd, they said that they heard approximately five to six gunshots coming from the area of 13403 S. 102nd Street.

Deputies say that the shots heard were fired by Sawyer from the disturbance.

Sawyer was able to flee the scene in his silver 2011 Ford F150 truck with Nebraska license plates WZP 985 before he could be apprehended.

There is an emergency arrest warrant issued for Sawyer for the following charges:



Terroristic Threats

Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony

Third Degree Assault

If you see Sawyer or the vehicle listed above, immediately call 911, and do not approach the vehicle or Sawyer. Sawyer is considered armed and dangerous.

