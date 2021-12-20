Sarpy County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 15-year-old

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is searching for missing 15-year-old Amyracle Hardimon, who was last seen in the area of 32nd and Dodge St.

Authorities say several addresses have been checked and they're still actively seeking her location.

Hardimon left with males in a red Chevrolet Suburban and could be in a beige Impala as well.

She was last seen wearing Bellevue West sweatpants. Hardimon is 5'8", 162 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes.

She's also known to frequent Council Bluffs.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.