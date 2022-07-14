The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office is seeking assistance in identifying multiple suspects involved in a 4th of July assault in the area of 135th and Redwood St.

According to authorities, a family was sitting outside on the 4th of July in their driveway enjoying the fireworks when they were approached by multiple suspects around 7 p.m. who started to ignite Roman Candle fireworks and shoot them at the victims in the driveway.

A physical altercation occurred and a 61-year-old man suffered internal injuries and a 35-year-old man suffered serious head injuries.

Suspects fled in a black Dodge Ram truck with chrome wheels. Authorities believe they are a family.

There are four suspects the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance in identifying:

Suspect #1. White male mid to late 30s, 6'0", scruffy facial hair, brown hair.

Suspect #2. White female mid to late 30s, 5'8", 155lbs, dark hair in a ponytail.

Suspect #3. White male 15-17 years old, wearing a white shirt.

Suspect #4. White male 9-11 years old, wearing a blue shirt.

Anyone with information should contact Sarpy County Crime Stoppers 402-592-7867 (STOP) or leave an on-line tip at https://sheriff.sarpy.gov.

See photos provided by SCSO below. A Ring Doorbell video provided by neighbors of the victims can be found above.

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Suspect vehicle

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Adult male suspect

Sarpy County Sheriff's Office Juvenile suspects

