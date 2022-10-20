Sarpy County, South Sioux City sue company responsible for promoting Opioids

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — The true toll of the opioid epidemic is so great that it is nearly impossible to measure.

In addition to the lives lost, according to the CDC's most recent data were around 68,630 Americans in 2020. An untold number of communities, families, friends and neighbors had to bear the costs that come with addiction.

“It's at the core of many problems in society. It's at the core of people dropping out of school. At the core of marriages breaking up, the core of child abuse and gambling addiction. It has this ripple effect, it has an impact on crime,” said Mark Jones, the Vice President of Operations for North Pointe recovery.

Certain states, like Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio have been the focus of reporting on the opioid epidemic. But its insidious effects are growing here in Nebraska as well.

“While we are not seeing a problem like other places in the country, we have seen an increase over the last few years. Especially since the COVID pandemic, said Dr. Alena Balasanova with Nebraska Medicine’s Addiction Treatment Clinic.

Purdue Pharma, the main manufacturer of opioids, has been at the heart of most of the lawsuits regarding the opioid epidemic but it isn’t the only one responsible for the proliferation of addictive drugs.

One other company, Mckinsey & Company, one of the largest consulting firms in the world, was the brains behind much of the messaging that misled doctors and patients.

“Companies like Purdue Pharmacy and other companies began to market it as just beyond cancer treatments and a cure for all sorts of pain even though they knew the data on that was not accurate,” said Jones.

Mckinsey has already settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit with the state of Nebraska for its role in the scheme but smaller communities are now taking the firm to court to recover some of the costs they had to bear responding to the epidemic.

Sarpy County, along with South Sioux City, has filed a RICO lawsuit against Mckinsey and Company seeking unspecified damages for the company's participation in expanding opioid sales even after Purdue Pharma originally pled guilty to misleading doctors in 2007.

Under federal law, those damages could be tripled if the courts rule in favor of the plaintiffs.

But while these communities wait for a legal recourse medical professionals continue to respond to the epidemic and they say if you are one of those struggling with addiction the first. Sometimes the hardest step is reaching out for help.

“First line, talk to your primary care provider. Most people have one. Tell them what is going on, telling them you are struggling,” said Balasanova.

The first step towards treating addiction should be a conversation with your doctor or other medical professional but other informational resources are also available and can be found on Nebraska Medicine's website.

Additional resources:



DHHS Website

Nebraska Family Helpline: (888) 866-8660

Rural Response Hotline: (800) 464-0258

For farm, ranch or rural callers.

