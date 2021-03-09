Sarpy County taking legal action to remove county treasurer

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — UPDATED 3/11/2021

The Sarpy County Board voted unanimously on Tuesday to begin legal action against Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger in order to remove him from office.

An administrative hearing to decide whether to remove Sarpy County Treasurer Brian Zuger from office has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13. The hearing will take place before the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners in the Sarpy County Boardroom at the Courthouse.

In November, a state auditor’s office released an audit of the treasurer’s office that found concerns about inaccurate financial reconciliations and insufficient record-keeping.

In the audit, a state auditor announced plans to conduct an attestation of the Sarpy Coounty Treasurer’s office financial records from July 1 to Dec. 31, 2020. The attestation, which has been reviewed by the county board, found disbursement issues.

Among the issues were underpaying Millard Public Schools by $2.39 million and 12 funds had been overdrawn and had a negative fund balance.

It was also discovered that extra motor vehicle tax money was put in county coffers to the tune of $253,000.

There have been no signs of missing funds.

Zuger was asked to resign last week, but declined. He was elected in 2018.

Nebraska State Statute gives the county board authority to remove the treasurer.

The role of the Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is to receive money, like property tax payments and vehicle registration fees, and disburse funds to other government entities, such as cities and school districts.

Read the attestation report below or by clicking here.

