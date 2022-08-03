Sarpy County to hold scrap tire collection in September

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County and Papio-Missouri River Natural Resource District announced in a news release that it will be holding a free scrap tire collection. Sarpy County residents will be able to bring their scrap tires to Sarpy County Fairgrounds on September 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The rules for collection are below:
- The collection is for Sarpy County residents only.
- Sarpy County residents must bring a driver’s license or most recent utility bill for proof of residence
- There is no limit on the number of tires residents can bring to the collection
- Residents are asked to have a tire count at the time of check-in
- Rims or tubes are not allowed
- Unloading of tires will not be provided
- Dealers or resellers are not allowed
