Sarpy County to host convention for model-makers from around the world

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — The International Plastics Modeling Society’s national convention is returning to Omaha, according to Sarpy County Tourism. The event will bring thousands of people who make and collect models as well as vendors from around the world to Omaha.

The theme for this year’s convention is “Modeling the Arsenal of Democracy,” but attendees can see a wide variety of models including Star Wars and Star Trek figures, dinoaurs, cars and other items. There will be a vendor's room as well as a contest room where 2,500 models will be judged in 200 different categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome everyone back to Omaha and have planned a great convention for modelers and the general public to enjoy,” said Scott Hackney, convention chairman.

The convention will be from July 20 to July 23 at the La Vista Conference Center.

General Admission is $15 for an individual or a family. Military and first responders in uniform will be able to receive free admission.

