Sarpy County toddler dies, apparently by accident, after being pinned by automatic mattress

PAPILLION, Neb. — The Sarpy County Sherriff's Office distributed a news release on Tuesday detailing the results of an investigation into the death of an 18-month-old child. It appears, according to authorities, that the death was accidental.

Here's what we know from the sheriff's office:

On Sunday afternoon at 4:08 PM, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, in conjunction with the La Vista Police Department and Papillion Fire and Rescue, responded to an emergency call at an address in the Cimarron Woods subdivision near 99th St and Harrison Street.

The call reported an unresponsive 18-month-old boy requiring immediate medical assistance.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies and officers found the child in critical condition and promptly initiated life-saving measures, including performing CPR. Papillion Fire and Rescue provided medical support in an attempt to stabilize the child's condition. Subsequently, the child was transported to Midlands Hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, a short time after arriving at the hospital, the child was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was performed, and the cause of death was determined to be suffocation.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office has initiated an investigation into the incident. Preliminary findings suggest that the death was caused by the child being pinned between an electric automated mattress and the mattress’ frame. At this stage, the death does not appear to be intentional or suspicious, and the investigation is ongoing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.