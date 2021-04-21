Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office announces new hours

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) - The Sarpy County Treasurer’s Office is resuming normal hours in a bid to address wait times for residents.

Starting on April 26, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our new hours will allow our entire staff to help customers the entire time we’re open, rather than staffing in shifts, which limits the number of people we can have helping people,” said interim county treasurer Tracy Jones. “We expect this change to make our operations much more efficient and will help reduce wait times as much as possible.”

The office is responsible for motor vehicle titling and plates, boat titling and registrations, real estate taxes, and special assessments.

The office is located at the 1102 Building at 1102 E. 1st Street in Papillion.

Jones is filling in as interim county treasurer following the ouster of Brian Zuger earlier this month.

Before visiting the office, people are encouraged to see if the service they need is available online:

Renew vehicle registration: https://www.nebraska.gov/dmv/vtr/start.cgi

Pay property taxes: https://apps.sarpy.gov/PayTax/

Other online services offered by the Treasurer: Sarpy.gov/Treasurer

