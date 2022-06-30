OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Sarpy County is honoring one of its own by renaming a five-block stretch of Gertrude, from S. 157th Street to S. 162nd in honor of Cpl. Daegan Page.

Community leaders and Page's family are making sure that no one forgets his sacrifice or the legacy he left his family, his community and the world.

"It's been said that a person never truly dies until we stop saying their name. I kept thinking about that, right," his mother, Wendy Adelson said.

While the community can look to the streets as a beacon, Daegan's loved ones find different ways of remembering him. Adelson wears dog tag necklaces with his picture on them.

"There's three different ones. This one is a photo of Daegan, it looks like an official dog tag, it's not, right. This is a shield of honor to keep you protected, has John 15:15. This is just another one someone sent with a photo and a little saying with some angel wings," Adelson said about the dog tags.

Daegan's father, Greg Page has a tattoo.

"The Aquarius symbol is what Daegan had on his forearm. It was his sign, which was water but it's also about air, so it's a little reminder to breathe," his dad said.

Page's girlfriend, Jessica Ellison wears the necklace he gave her for Christmas in 2020.

"I've had it on, haven't taken it off. It's been staying there with me," she said.

Those closest to Daegan also see his spirit reflected in the newest K-9 with the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, who is named after Daegan.

"A little bit wild, a little anxious, a lot like Daegan," Greg Page said.

As his family maintains his memory, they take comfort in knowing Sarpy County residents have someone to look up to.

"If you would have asked him, he was doing his job and that's what he loved doing. This is a good way, you know, to see his name and remember he was putting everyone else before him," Ellison said.

Daegan's family also started a foundation in his name,

