Sarpy County’s proposed budget reduces property tax levy by 4%

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, Sarpy County says it is proposing a 4% decrease in the county's property tax levy.

Read the full release below:

Sarpy County is proposing a Fiscal Year 2023 budget that reduces the county property tax levy by 4% while prioritizing several key initiatives. If approved, this would be the county’s lowest levy since at least 1985.

“We realize the financial hardships many of our residents are facing, and we as a county are in a good position to lower our mil levy,” said Don Kelly, Chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners. “Through careful, conservative financial management, this budget allows us to lower the levy while still funding critical projects like the new Correctional Center and improve our county roadways.”

The $289 million budget also strengthens the county’s budget reserves and includes the hiring of 33 new employees, mostly to staff the Sarpy County Correctional Center set to open in 2023.

If approved, the county’s levy would drop to 28.49 cents per $100 valuation from 29.69 cents per $100 of valuation. Under this budget, a Sarpy County resident with a home valued at $200,000 would pay $569.80 annually for all county services, including a 24-hour, 365-day-a-year 911 center; a Sheriff's Department with highly-trained deputies committed to keeping Sarpy County safe; and a Public Works Department that plows and maintains thousands of lane miles of roads.

Sarpy County receives only 12% of all property taxes collected in the county. The remaining 88% goes to schools, cities, SIDs and other taxing entities.

Major projects funded in the budget include:



$84.8 million for road projects, which includes $59 million from a 2022 highway allocation pledge bond

$22.3 million for American Rescue Plan Act funded projects

$8.8 in to complete the Correctional Center



The County Board will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Sarpy County Courthouse. A vote on the budget is scheduled for Aug. 30.

See the Sarpy County Fiscal & Budget Office’s overview of the proposed budget here.

