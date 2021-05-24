Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Saunders County approves solar farm construction near Yutan

items.[0].image.alt
Mario Tama/Getty Images/Mario Tama/Getty Images
File
Solar Panels
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 15:09:10-04

WAHOO, Neb. (AP) — A county board in eastern Nebraska has approved plans by Omaha Public Power District to build the state’s first solar power plant.

Our partners at the Omaha World-Herald reported that the Saunders County Board voted unanimously last week to approve a conditional use permit for the solar farm, despite some local opposition to the project and a vote by the county's local planning commission against it.

MORE: OPPD to build solar farm in Saunders County

OPPD to build solar farm in Saunders County

OPPD revealed in April that it had signed a contract to build the huge bank of solar panels on 500 acres south of Yutan. The project would be the largest solar farm in Nebraska and is the first step toward the utility's plan to provide 600 megawatts of solar power.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018