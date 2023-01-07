Saunders County Deputy injured after crash Friday night

A Saunders County Deputy was seriously injured after a car crash Friday night in Saunders County.

According to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office, on January 6th around 10:00 p.m. a Deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office attempted to initiate a traffic stop of a vehicle that was speeding on Hwy 79 near County Road N.

The suspect vehicle immediately turned onto County Road N and proceeded eastbound at a high rate of speed and a pursuit was initiated.

The Deputy lost visual contact with the suspect vehicle which had lost control and rolled into a field. The Deputy then lost control and ended up in a creek when the cruiser caught fire and was engulfed in flames.

The suspect, Dustin A. Hayes, 26, of Prague, Neb. sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody and transported to Saunders County Corrections after medical clearance.

The Deputy sustained serious injuries and was treated at Saunders Medical Center and later transferred to Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha for observation.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating both accidents.

