OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Saunders County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that Deputy Jeff Hermanson died on Wednesday.

Hermanson started with the department in 2001 in a part-time position before working as a full-time deputy in 2007.

According to the post, he previously was a K9 handler that worked with K9 Rudy and K9 Mac.

The Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department also mentioned in a Facebook post that Hermanson was a member of its department.

