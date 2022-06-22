Watch
Saunders County Sheriff's Office announces death of deputy on Wednesday

Deputy Jeff Hermanson
Saunders County Sheriff's Office
Deputy Jeff Hermanson
Posted at 3:12 PM, Jun 22, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Saunders County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post that Deputy Jeff Hermanson died on Wednesday.

Hermanson started with the department in 2001 in a part-time position before working as a full-time deputy in 2007.

According to the post, he previously was a K9 handler that worked with K9 Rudy and K9 Mac.

The Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue Department also mentioned in a Facebook post that Hermanson was a member of its department.

