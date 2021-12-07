Saunders County village awarded $5K grant

MALMO, Neb. (KMTV) — The Village of Malmo has received a grant for 5,000 dollars.

This grant was given by the Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company and The Foundation for Rural Service.

The Malmo Planning and Zoning Commission accepted the grant on behalf of the village on Dec. 7. The village hopes to install swings in Centennial Park with these funds in the spring of 2022.

“We’re proud to present this check to Malmo. It shows growth in the communities NNTC serves and we’re happy to be a part in making this happen,” said NNTC General Manager Pat McElroy.

Malmo along with 20 other communities across the United States received a community grant from the FRS in conjunction with their local phone company.

For a complete list of awardees, visit frs.org.

