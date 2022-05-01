'Save the library' event draws support for the current downtown library

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The fight to save the downtown library isn't letting up.

Those against the City of Omaha's plans to tear down the W. Dale Clark Library to make room for a new skyscraper showed up Saturday to voice their concerns.

The event was put on by a community activist who says the library is too important of a resource to so many in the community.

Serving needs that go far beyond books.

“Slow down. Listen to people who are not just city hall, who are not just business folk. Listen to the vulnerable individuals who don’t have homes and come here for refuge. And need this place,” said Dawaune Lamont Hayes.

“The library is part of the city and people deserve to be heard. It’s people who come in here every day. It’s people who come in here and need this space. It’s people who depend on this space,” said Kimara Snipes.

Plans to tear down the library in favor of a new Mutual of Omaha headquarters were first announced back in January.

Supporters of the library said they'd like to see it remodeled and services expanded to better serve the community.

