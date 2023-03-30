Say hello to spring with these free and affordable events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy the first signs of spring with these fun and local events happening around the metro this weekend!
Jitterbugs Night Out with the UNO Jazz Band
March 31: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $10
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Last Weekend for the Winter Kids Dream Film Series: March 31 through April 2
Featuring showings of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2".
March 31: 12:00 p.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164
March 31: 11:00 a.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123
March 31: 10:00 a.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118
Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com
Family Fun Fair
April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Conestoga Elementary
2115 Burdette Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68110
FREE
Featuring food, music, games and an Easter Egg Hunt.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Finder's Market
April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Myrtle & Cypress
517 North 33rd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring local thrifters with their curated colllections.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Early Spring Discoveries
April 1: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Maximum capacity is 15.
Featuring a 1.5-hour-long guided hike led by a naturalist educator.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
OGR x Punk Rock Flea Market
April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Saint Paul Benson
5410 Corby Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68104
FREE
Featuring anything from comics to vinyl.
For more information visit: facebook.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
April 1: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
158th anniversary of the sinking of the Bertrand
April 1: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
1434 316th Lane
Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555
Featuring a series of special events including living history reenactors and a special presentation by historian Russ Gifford.
For more information visit: fws.gov
18th Annual BockFest
April 1: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Beer Corner USA
3578 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Admission $2
Featuring beer, German food, and live Polka Music.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.