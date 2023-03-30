Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Say hello to spring with these free and affordable events

Pedestrian Blackstone
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
A pedestrians crosses the street in the Blackstone District of Omaha, Nebraska on Oct. 16, 2022.
Pedestrian Blackstone
Posted at 11:08 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 12:08:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy the first signs of spring with these fun and local events happening around the metro this weekend!

Jitterbugs Night Out with the UNO Jazz Band
March 31: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68102
Admission is $10
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Last Weekend for the Winter Kids Dream Film Series: March 31 through April 2
Featuring showings of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2".
March 31: 12:00 p.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 12:00 p.m.
Majestic Cinema of Omaha
14304 West Maple Road
Omaha, Nebraska 68164

March 31: 11:00 a.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 11:00 a.m.
Twin Creek Cinema
3909 Raynor Parkway
Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

March 31: 10:00 a.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 11:00 a.m.
Village Pointe Cinema
304 North 174th Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.
For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Family Fun Fair
April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Conestoga Elementary
2115 Burdette Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68110
FREE
Featuring food, music, games and an Easter Egg Hunt.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Finder's Market
April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Myrtle & Cypress
517 North 33rd Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
FREE
Featuring local thrifters with their curated colllections.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Early Spring Discoveries
April 1: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Admission is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Maximum capacity is 15.
Featuring a 1.5-hour-long guided hike led by a naturalist educator.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

OGR x Punk Rock Flea Market
April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Saint Paul Benson
5410 Corby Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68104
FREE
Featuring anything from comics to vinyl.
For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
April 1: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

158th anniversary of the sinking of the Bertrand
April 1: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
1434 316th Lane
Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555
Featuring a series of special events including living history reenactors and a special presentation by historian Russ Gifford.
For more information visit: fws.gov

18th Annual BockFest
April 1: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Beer Corner USA
3578 Farnam Street
Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Admission $2
Featuring beer, German food, and live Polka Music.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018