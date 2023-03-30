Say hello to spring with these free and affordable events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Enjoy the first signs of spring with these fun and local events happening around the metro this weekend!

Jitterbugs Night Out with the UNO Jazz Band

March 31: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Admission is $10

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Last Weekend for the Winter Kids Dream Film Series: March 31 through April 2

Featuring showings of "Sonic the Hedgehog 2".

March 31: 12:00 p.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 12:00 p.m.

Majestic Cinema of Omaha

14304 West Maple Road

Omaha, Nebraska 68164

March 31: 11:00 a.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 11:00 a.m.

Twin Creek Cinema

3909 Raynor Parkway

Bellevue, Nebraska 68123

March 31: 10:00 a.m.; April 1: 11:00 a.m.; April 2: 11:00 a.m.

Village Pointe Cinema

304 North 174th Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68118

Admission is $3 per movie ticket.

For more information visit: marcustheatres.com

Family Fun Fair

April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Conestoga Elementary

2115 Burdette Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68110

FREE

Featuring food, music, games and an Easter Egg Hunt.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Finder's Market

April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Myrtle & Cypress

517 North 33rd Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

FREE

Featuring local thrifters with their curated colllections.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Early Spring Discoveries

April 1: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska 68005

Admission is $5 for members and $15 for non-members. Maximum capacity is 15.

Featuring a 1.5-hour-long guided hike led by a naturalist educator.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

OGR x Punk Rock Flea Market

April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Saint Paul Benson

5410 Corby Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68104

FREE

Featuring anything from comics to vinyl.

For more information visit: facebook.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

April 1: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150 plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

158th anniversary of the sinking of the Bertrand

April 1: 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center

1434 316th Lane

Missouri Valley, Iowa 51555

Featuring a series of special events including living history reenactors and a special presentation by historian Russ Gifford.

For more information visit: fws.gov

18th Annual BockFest

April 1: 12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Beer Corner USA

3578 Farnam Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Admission $2

Featuring beer, German food, and live Polka Music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

