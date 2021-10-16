Scare the ones you love with creepy clown donuts delivery on Monday and Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Yes, you read that headline correctly. To help celebrate you celebrate the Halloween season, Hurts Donut Company of Omaha is offering "scary clown deliveries” on Monday and Tuesday — if that sort of thing floats your boat.

In a social media post, the company said the deliveries are available to “home, business, nursing homes, storm drains, the tornado slide at the park. “

All spots are filled at this time but Hurts said it’s considering adding additional dates.

