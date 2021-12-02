Scatter Joy Farms spreads holiday spirit: Council Bluffs retirees receive reindeer visit

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Members of a Council Bluffs retirement living community got into the Christmas spirit today with some special visitors.

Real reindeer stopped by to meet those at Graceview Courtyard this afternoon. It was a chance for the residents to pet the animals and learn more about them.

"It's sharing memories with people,” said Joy Bartling, founder and executive director of Scatter Joy Acres .

“A lot of people have never experienced a reindeer or let alone got to pet them. But then we get to teach them, educate them about the reindeer. A lot of them don't know that both the males and females have antlers. The males usually lose their antlers before Christmas.”

The reindeer come from Scatter Joy Acres but they’ll be bringing smiles to folks all around the Omaha area over the next few days.

