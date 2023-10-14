Scenic stretch of Nebraska’s Niobrara River to be honored as ‘quiet trail’

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — An international foundation dedicated to preserving “quiet places” will honor Nebraska’s scenic Niobrara River for its “pristine natural soundscape largely free from man-made noise.”

On Oct. 20, Indiana-based Quiet Parks International will designate the 76-mile-long Niobrara National Scenic River corridor east of Valentine as an official “Quiet Trail.”

First in North America

The nonprofit foundation, in a press release, said the Niobrara will become the second Quiet Trail in the world, and the first in North America.

Last year, the organization designated a trail in the Taipingshan National Forest of Taiwan as the world’s first Quiet Trail.

Kayak and float trips are popular on the Niobrara River. (Courtesy of Niobrara Council)

Kalli Kieborz, executive director of the Niobrara Council that assists the National Park Service in managing the river, said the council is proud to get the designation.

Kieborz said the award comes after acoustic testing during a four-day kayak trip in 2021 down the full length of the federally designated Niobrara Wild and Scenic River.

Gordon Hempton, the co-founder of Quiet Parks International, said the testing process is very exact and that each member of his team must “unanimously and unhesitatingly” agree that “natural quiet prevailed throughout the testing period.”

‘Splendid’ landscape

“The Niobrara River’s splendid geologic landscape, unusual atmospheric conditions, and outstanding wildlife all contributed towards a positive outcome,” said Hempton, an “acoustic ecologist’ who has been featured in Newsweek, National Geographic and Outside magazine for his quest to “preserve quiet.”

“Silence is the think tank of the soul,” the Washington State-based Hempton told Newsweek in an article in 2021.

Nebraska’s tourism director, John Ricks, said the Niobrara is an example of the “one-of-a-kind” adventures in the state.

“From stargazing to serene natural escapes, it highlights experiences that Nebraska is becoming known for that cannot be enjoyed in many other places,” Ricks said.

Quiet places are scarce

According to Quiet Parks International, quiet places are becoming increasingly scarce, with 97% of U.S. population exposed to noise from aviation and highways.

The Niobrara River, which draws tens of thousands of kayakers and float trippers each year, is known for its beauty, ecological importance and recreational opportunities.

Six major ecosystems converge in the scenic river valley, resulting in a special mix of plants and animals. There are 230 waterfalls along the scenic river stretch, including the state’s tallest, Smith Falls.

A ceremony for the quiet trail designation is scheduled Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Niobrara National Scenic River visitor center in Valentine.

