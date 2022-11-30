Scholarships now available for nursing students to address shortage created by COVID-19 resignations

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — In an effort to address a COVID-19-induced shortage of nurses in Nebraska, the state is now seeking applicants for $2,500-per-semester scholarships for nursing students.

A total of $5 million in scholarships is being offered, with recipients being required to practice nursing in Nebraska for a minimum of two years.

“Nurses are an indispensable part of health care across our state,” said Charity Menefee, the director of operations for the Division of Public Health with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

“In the wake of the pandemic, it is important that we support future nurses and provide them with the resources they need to become effective members of our medical community,” she said.

Stress caused by COVID-19, as well as earlier-than-expected retirement of some nurses, contributed to a workforce shortage in the field that is expected to grow to 5,400 nurses by 2025 in the state.

The scholarship money is being awarded on a first-come, first-served basis through the DHSS using funds obtained from the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan Act.

Any Nebraska resident currently enrolled or intending to enroll in a Nebraska Certified Nursing Assistant, Licensed Practical Nurse or accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing program is eligible to apply.

Applicants can apply at the following link: https://redcap.link/75o4jzvw

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.