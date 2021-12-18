'Science communication can be tricky': UNL seeking artists to create pro-vaccination artwork

LINCOLN, Neb.(KMTV) — The University of Nebraska is seeking submissions from artists to promote COVID-19 vaccines and discourage vaccine hesitancy. It is looking for artists of any age or skill set to create these messages. They will be displayed at the state capitol from April 18 through April 29.

The works of art will also be posted online, on social media, and eventually, be put into a book.

“Science communication can be tricky. People can feel like you’re bossing them around. It can be pedantic,” said Julia McQuillan, sociologist and leader of Worlds of Connections.

This project is funded by a supplemental $50,000 grant from NIH’s National Institute of General Medical Sciences. Additional funding also comes from Worlds of Connection project which provides $1.2 million.

A review team will judge the submitted art and award each selected piece $600.

Priority consideration will be given to art submitted by Jan. 10.

