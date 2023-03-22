Scooter's Coffee breaks Guinness World Record for the largest cake ball

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha-based Scooter's Coffee is celebrating 25 years since its founding in Bellevue in a big way.

They've been working to put together the world's largest cake ball. And now they're the new Guinness World Records title holder.

The 848-pound birthday-themed cake ball was unveiled at its annual Grow Conference held at the CHI Health Center.

Senior Bakery Manager Kevin Mosher says it took 700 pounds of cake.

Although they started putting it together on Monday, it's been in the works for two months.

“It took a lot of planning, a lot of errors, a lot of failure. But we all came together. We have a great team at Scooter's. My bakery team is the best. They were able to come up with so many great ideas, and through those trials and errors, we were able to be successful,” said Mosher.

Attendees at the Grow Conference will get the chance to try the cake ball. But any remaining slices will be donated to the Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue.

The 844-pound test cake ball was donated to Boy's Town earlier.

