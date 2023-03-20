Scooter's Coffee celebrates 25th anniversary with world's largest cake ball attempt

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska’s own Scooter's Coffee turns 25 years old on Thursday and staff are celebrating in a big way at the CHI Health Center.

The growing coffee chain traces its roots to Bellevue where the first location opened in 1998. Founder Don Ekles said the original store then called “Sweet Things and Java”, didn’t sell coffee alone.

"A friend from church said you know you should do specialty coffee as well, so we added specialty coffee to the mix," Ekles said. "Coffee just became a part of our culture over the last several years, so we got lucky in that respect."

Today, Scooter's Coffee has hundreds of locations in 29 states across the Midwest and East Coast. The company plans to reach 1,000 locations by next year.

Among the events planned at their annual growth conference is an attempt to make the world’s largest cake ball.

The cake ball will contain almost 700 lbs. of dough and 150 lbs. of buttercream frosting.

Officials from the Guinness Book of World Records will be on hand to officially judge the cake ball. Whatever is not consumed by members of the conference will be donated to a food rescue.

Some other events include a competition for the fastest Scooter's barista and a check presentation to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

