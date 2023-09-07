Scooter's Coffee donates $59K to Wounded Warriors Family Support

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee presented a check for nearly $59,000 to Wounded Warriors Family Support.

This is the result of a week-long donation campaign in August at 675 locations. It’s grown since the program began.

“In 2018, I remember, I had just started here at Scooter's, and we had maybe $5,000, you know, donations to the organization,” Chief Community Officer Bill Black. “Which was great, right, but then to see that grow exponentially over the course of the next five years, has just been so satisfying.”

The money will go toward resources: meals, housekeeping, and medical travel.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.