Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Scooter's Coffee is offering free drinks to teachers on September 7

Teacher Appreciation Day
Scooter's Coffee
Teacher Appreciation Day
Posted at 5:44 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 18:44:56-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating teachers by offering them a free drink on Wednesday, Sept. 7 during “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day.”

Teachers can receive a free drink of any size. They just need to show their valid school I.D. at participating locations.

The offer is valid for one per customer while supplies last. And this deal is not eligible for ordering ahead.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018