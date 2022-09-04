Scooter's Coffee is offering free drinks to teachers on September 7

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating teachers by offering them a free drink on Wednesday, Sept. 7 during “Scooter’s Coffee Teacher Appreciation Day.”

Teachers can receive a free drink of any size. They just need to show their valid school I.D. at participating locations.

The offer is valid for one per customer while supplies last. And this deal is not eligible for ordering ahead.

