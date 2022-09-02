Scooters donates over $64K to Wounded Warriors Family Support

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A nice boost Thursday for Wounded Warriors Family Support.

Last month, Scooters gave customers an option to add a donation to their order to benefit the organization.

Thursday they presented a check totaling more than $64,000.

Wounded Warriors Family Support helps veterans injured in combat and families of veterans wounded or killed in action.

"We raised $64,000 in one week! And we were celebrating Purple Heart Day as a tie to launching it, but that was in our minds one of the most incredible things, is how quickly our customers responded," said Scooters Coffee president Joe Thornton.

The funds were raised across 488 coffee locations in 27 states.

The company's president also said this year's donation was four times the amount of the first year.

