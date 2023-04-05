Scripps Howard Fund announces title of millionth book given away: Washington Elementary students receive copy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One million books, this year, we are celebrating our millionth book given away, through the Scripps Howard Fund, 'If You Give a Child a Book' campaign.

Earlier this year, students at Washington Elementary received three free books to take home and keep, through the campaign. On Tuesday afternoon all first through sixth-grade students received another surprise.

The excitement filled the gym as the 'Wildcats' got a special visit from 'Dog Man'. They also took home a free copy of the new dog man book, 'Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas Under the Sea', the same book that will given away as the one-millionth book. The author Dav Pilkey personally donated 25,000 copies of the book, for schools across the country, making today's surprise possible.

"We were excited when they got the three free books and also be given these on new release, they are super fans of Dav Pilkey, they have read captain underpants, and this is also another opportunity to get actual books in their hands," said Alicia Gillespie, principal of Washington Elementary.

Thanks to donations like the one from Dav Pilkey and from viewers and readers like you, The Scripps Howard Fund was able to give away it's one-millionth book this year.

If you are interested in being a part of igniting the love of reading in kids right here in Omaha, the link on 3 News Now's website is open most of the year for donations..

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.