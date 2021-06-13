Search continues in Hawaii for missing UNL student Samuel Martinez

LIHUE, HI (KMTV) - The search for a missing UNL student is continuing in Hawaii.

Samuel Martinez flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping while on the island. He was expected to return to Nebraska on May 25 but missed his outbound flight.

There hasn't been a positive sighting of the 23-year-old since May 14.

Family members tell 3 News Now that there hasn't been any bank or iPhone activity.

The Kauai Police Department is still following up on all leads. Fire crews have had a repelling team working for several days now and plan to follow up on an area with potential signs of disturbance.

Helicopter searches have been suspended but 3 News Now is told upcoming efforts include a dog search team, a drone search team, and experienced hikers being sent on specific routes.

His family told 3 News Now, "Please keep Samuel in your prayers and with these kind people as they search."

Martinez is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. If you have any sightings of him, call Kauai police at (808) 241-1711.

