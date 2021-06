The town of Montezuma, Iowa is trying to keep attention on the search for 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson.

The boy has been missing for more than a week - and there are few clues left as to what happened.

KCCI's Andrew Mollenbeck went back to Montezuma where a community is trying to rally together.

