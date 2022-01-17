Search continues Monday for missing Gretna man

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Jason Schram of Gretna has been missing since Friday night.

Schram was last seen walking into a field near the scene of a crash at Capehart Rd. and Hwy 6 around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Several hundred people searched for him over the weekend.

According to Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis, the search for Schram will continue Monday at 10 a.m.

Sheriff Davis stressed that the next 48 hours are key because of the weather.

This is a developing story.

