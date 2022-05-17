Search crews back in Walnut Creek Recreation Area using new technology to find Ryan Larsen

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten says they've recently had cadaver dogs going over the areas connect to the disappearance of 12-year-old Ryan Larsen last year. He says last week they got a "hit" at the Walnut Creek Recreation Area.

Since the water is clear crews brought in new technology on Tuesday to search including a boat, sonar, underwater and overhead drones.

"It'd be like taking a camera and giving you a camera view. The clearer the water, the better you can see," Lausten said.

The chief says the anniversary of the disappearance happened to be the first day they began searching with the new technology. Sarpy County Sheriff's Search and Rescue, Papillion and La Vista Police were all part of the search.

It's hoping for the best while preparing for the worst.

"We want to find Ryan alive," Lausten said. "We want to find him, that he walked away, and he's someplace right now, hanging out. But on the other side of that, we want to find him and get a resolution to this case, too. If he's out there and he perished, he needs a proper burial."

3 News Now as told the lead detective on the case is in consistent communication with Ryan's mother. Lausten also says Sarpy County is looking at getting a dive team to help with the search. As for whether or not the search will continue tomorrow, Lausten says he's not sure.

