Search for missing student UNL student continues on the island of Kauai

KAUAI, Hawaii (KMTV) — According to a post by the Kauai Police Department on Monday, about two dozen people continued searching for missing UNL student Samuel Martinez on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

The department shared the update on this post:

Several possible sightings of Samuel were reported by people on the island. Yesterday, his parents talked to 3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco about his disappearance and their struggles as the search goes on.

Martinez flew to Kauai on May 12 to hike and camp on the island, but the 23-year-old missed his flight back home on May 25.

Martinez is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Martinez’s whereabouts on Kauai is urged to call KPD at (808) 241-1711. Those who wish to remain anonymous can report a tip to Crime Stoppers Kauai at (808) 246-8300 or cskauai.org.

