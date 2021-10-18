Search planned on Wednesday for missing Plattsmouth man

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from the Plattsmouth Police Department (PPD), 29-year-old Dalton Berens has been missing since Monday, February 3, 2020. On Wednesday, an organized search will be carried out in the Plattsmouth area for the missing man.

The PPD said, “Dalton is described as a white male, 6’0”, 140 lbs, with hazel eyes and brown hair. Dalton had several medical conditions that made it very difficult for him to walk more than a short distance. Dalton medical conditions also require consistent medication.”

Dalton was living with his fiancé in Plattsmouth at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding his disappearance or whereabouts is asked to contact PPD at 402-296-3311. To submit a tip anonymously visit the Nebraska Crime Stoppers website at Nebraska State Crime Stoppers , the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or by calling 1-800-422-1494.

