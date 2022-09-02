Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Search underway for missing Lincoln inmate

Posted at 8:36 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 09:36:49-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Authorities say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community and did not return to the facility Thursday.

He had been serving two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

His release date was February of 2023.

If you have any idea of his whereabouts, you're urged to call the Nebraska State Patrol.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018