Search underway for missing Lincoln inmate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A search is underway for an inmate who escaped from the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln.

Authorities say Kelcey Schrage left his job in the community and did not return to the facility Thursday.

He had been serving two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

His release date was February of 2023.

If you have any idea of his whereabouts, you're urged to call the Nebraska State Patrol.

