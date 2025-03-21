Sec. Rubio: man charged with killing Sarah Root in '16 crash set to be extradited

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The suspect in the death of Sarah Root, Eswin Mejia, is set to be extradited from Honduras to the United States.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the development on X, stating, "Justice will finally be served." Rubio also expressed gratitude to the Honduran government for its assistance.

Mejia was arrested in Honduras earlier this month after disappearing following the crash.

The timetable for Mejia's extradition has not yet been announced.

Sarah Root was killed in a car crash over nine years ago in South Omaha, near 33rd and L streets. Police allege that Mejia, who was believed to be driving under the influence that night, was in the United States illegally. After being allowed to post bond, Mejia fled the country, evading U.S. authorities until now.

