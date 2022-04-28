Second water rescue takes place at Wehrspann Lake Wednesday

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — A man is being transported to the hospital by Omaha Fire and Rescue after falling into Wehrspann Lake in the Chalco Hills Recreation area. He was the second individual requiring a water rescue on Wednesday.

Sarpy County Dispatch confirmed that an active water rescue was underway at roughly 6:30 p.m., requiring a response from the Omaha Fire Department and the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office.

Two witnesses made the call to the authorities after seeing the man go under the water, according to Sarpy County Police.

The identity of the man is not known, but it appears that the individual entered the water after his kayak capsized and he did not resurface. Emergency personnel located the man and pulled him into a water vessel.

This is a developing situation.

Earlier Wednesday, first responders executed a water rescue for a man whose boat had capsized at Wehrspann Lake. Authorities say the man likely survived due to the life jacket he was wearing.

Chalco Hills Recreation Area is located in southwest Omaha, with the 245-acre Wehrspann Lake serving as the main feature for outdoor activity.

