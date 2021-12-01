Secret Kindness Agents fill Turner Park with free warm clothing items for those in need

OMAHA, Neb. — This is the third year Share Omaha has partnered with Secret Kindness Agents to provide free, warm clothing items left in Turner Park for those in need.

"In our little corner of the world we call it giving Tuesday 402 and 712. We try to shine a light on as many non-profits as possible. We want the entire sector to feel a swell of generosity and a boost today," said Marjorie Maas, Executive Director of Share Omaha.

Maas says this allows the spirit of the holiday giving season to exist by giving things like coats, hats, scarves and even hand warmers.

Not everyone has cash to give but most have an unused and gently worn item or two that they can donate.

"Of course cash matters for non-profits but there are also practical needs to be met as well. If people can give cash, showing generosity as well as gifts, it's just fantastic," continued Maas.

She says getting the community involved in contributing to something bigger than themselves has been one of the biggest rewards ever imagined.

"This effort is something remarkable that has become a tradition for families and the secret kindness agents network of people."

Any items not taken from Turner Park will be donated to local shelters.

