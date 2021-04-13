Section of Cornhusker Road likely to be closed for rest of year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Beginning next Monday, you may need to take an alternate route to work. A section of Cornhusker road in Western Sarpy County will be closed for a widening and paving project.

The stretch of Cornhusker Road that will be closed will be from 181st to 188th Street and is part of a CONNECTSarpy - West Sarpy road program.

The county said the closure is expected to remain in effect for the rest of the year and suggests taking an alternate route during that time.

181st Street and Camelback Avenue will remain open.

Sarpy County released this image of the project with alternate routes highlighted in orange:

Sarpy County File

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.