Watch
Traffic

Actions

Section of Dodge St. closed after fatal crash Friday morning

items.[0].image.alt
KMTV MAP
map.png
Posted at 6:41 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 07:43:34-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A portion of Dodge St. is closed Friday morning after a fatal crash.

See more from 3 News Now meteorologist and traffic reporter Caitlin Connell below.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
3 News Now This Morning

3 News Now This Morning