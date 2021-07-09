Section of Dodge St. closed after fatal crash Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A portion of Dodge St. is closed Friday morning after a fatal crash.
Dodge St closed both East&West due to crash between 87&93. Use Blondo and Pacific to get around. It will be closed for several hours— Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) July 9, 2021
See more from 3 News Now meteorologist and traffic reporter Caitlin Connell below.
Breaking: The car crash along Dodge St. has been confirmed to be a fatal car crash.— Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) July 9, 2021
🚨Car crash & road closure along Dodge St.🚨— Caitlin Connell (@CaitlinCOnTV) July 9, 2021
The road is closed both ways in between 90th St. and 84th St. Plan your commutes accordingly. pic.twitter.com/7c1t1cYz4M
