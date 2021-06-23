Section of West Papio Trail to close for about 90 days

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — If you ride, walk or jog on the West Papio Trail, you may need to change where you get on and off of it. A portion of the trail will be closing for about 90 days due to a sewer project.

According to a release from the City of Omaha Parks & Recreation Department, the trail will be closed near Q Street to around Harrison Street.

A reopening of the trail is expected to occur on September 20, 2021.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.