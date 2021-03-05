Security Guard on administrative leave after allegedly injuring OPS student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning the mother of an OPS student contacted 3 News Now saying that her child was injured during an interaction with a security guard at King Science and Technology school in Omaha.

OPS confirmed that there was an incident and said it is investigating.

Supervisor of External Relations for Omaha Public Schools, Bridget Blevins said in a news release, "In keeping with our normal practices, the District contacted law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation."

A letter was sent to families from Principal Carrie Rath: