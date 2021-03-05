Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Security Guard on administrative leave after allegedly injuring OPS student

items.[0].image.alt
OPS
OPS
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:41:41-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning the mother of an OPS student contacted 3 News Now saying that her child was injured during an interaction with a security guard at King Science and Technology school in Omaha.

OPS confirmed that there was an incident and said it is investigating.

Supervisor of External Relations for Omaha Public Schools, Bridget Blevins said in a news release, "In keeping with our normal practices, the District contacted law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation."

A letter was sent to families from Principal Carrie Rath:

Dear King Science and Technology Staff and Families:

I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place yesterday at school.

A student was injured in an incident with a security guard. The administrative team responded to the situation immediately. The District contacted law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.

Student and staff safety is our highest priority. In our effort to ensure open communication, we are sharing this information with our staff and families.

Though we are limited in what we can share, please contact the school at (531) 299-2380 if you have questions or concerns.

Thank you for your continued support of King Science and Technology and the Omaha Public Schools.
Sincerely, Dr. Carrie Rath Principal

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018