Security Guard on administrative leave after allegedly injuring OPS student

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday morning the mother of an OPS student contacted 3 News Now saying that her child was injured during an interaction with a security guard at King Science and Technology school in Omaha.
OPS confirmed that there was an incident and said it is investigating.
Supervisor of External Relations for Omaha Public Schools, Bridget Blevins said in a news release, "In keeping with our normal practices, the District contacted law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation."
A letter was sent to families from Principal Carrie Rath:
Dear King Science and Technology Staff and Families:
I wanted to make you aware of an incident that took place yesterday at school.
A student was injured in an incident with a security guard. The administrative team responded to the situation immediately. The District contacted law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave pending further investigation.
Student and staff safety is our highest priority. In our effort to ensure open communication, we are sharing this information with our staff and families.
Though we are limited in what we can share, please contact the school at (531) 299-2380 if you have questions or concerns.
Thank you for your continued support of King Science and Technology and the Omaha Public Schools.
Sincerely, Dr. Carrie Rath Principal