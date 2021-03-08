"See it to be it": Omaha Women's Day March goes virtual

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 2020 was the first year You Go Girl Omaha took over the Omaha Women's Day March. Soon after that event, the world shut down. A year later and COVID is still prevalent, pushing this year's Women's Day event virtual.

"We were saying to ourselves we are not going to allow the pandemic or this situation of the day stop the momentum we have gained because the messaging is so much more important that’s why we flipped everything digital," Rachel Fox, founder of You Go Girl Omaha, said.

The organization is hosting 10 virtual events and popups over the next two weeks to celebrate, uplift and inspire women and girls. This year's theme is "See it to be it."

"Representation matters and I want whoever watching to be able to hear the stories, to see the testimonies, to look and see what it looks like to be successful to golf or their dreams, to stand for what they believe in and know that it’s possible for them. Let this be a motivation that you do not have to stop, your voice matters your vote matter, you matter," Fox said.

The two-week even kicked off Sunday with a voter registration training session. The event informed attendees how to register to vote, the do's and don'ts of helping others to register and how to use it as a tool to help the community.

Fox said it was important to start with this topic because it's important to teach women and girls how to utilize their voice and vote.

"We have to continue to let women and girls to know that it is Okay to utilize their voice, we need to open the door for them, we need to make sure that they believe they are supported and we are doing that by holding events like voter registration training or running for office and making sure that women seat it secured at the table," Fox said.

Fox hopes the next few days teach people to stand firm in what they believe in.

