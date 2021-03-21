Seed Share Omaha event helps people get started with gardening

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Spring is here and that means it's time to start gardening again.

Several organizations came together to help people get started on Saturday. Seed Share Omaha is an annual event hosted by the Big Garden, City Sprouts, the Omaha Public Library and Big Muddy Urban Farm to promote gardening in the city.

Attendees could pick up seed packets for free and learn how to grow a variety of plants from the vendors.

The organizers said they had their largest turnout since starting the program seven years ago. It seems a lot more people picked up gardening in quarantine.

If you weren't able to make it to the event, the Omaha Public Library does have a seed library program. You can check out packets of seeds to grow using your library card.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.